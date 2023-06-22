Another big matchup has been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara take on Action Andretti, Dante Martin, and AR Fox in a six-man tag team matchup, an exciting back and forth contest that Jericho and company would win. Afterward, Jericho took the microphone and said that the trio, now known as Le Suzuki Gods, were officially challenging Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner of their choosing to a match at the event this Sunday.

This brought out Sting and Darby Allin, who accepted the match and told the trio that they will announce who their partner is on this Saturday’s AEW Collision. Watch how the segment played out below.

Sting & Darby Allin accept the challenge for Forbidden Door this Sunday…But, who will be their third tag team partner? Watch #AEWDynamite on LIVE on TBS@IAmJericho | @sammyguevara | @suzuki_D_minoru | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/5Ny6VmCaB2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita & Wheeler Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Adam Page & Two Mystery Partners

Le Suzuki Gods ( Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Mystery Man