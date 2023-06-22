Jeff Hardy will not be appearing on AEW programming for a bit.

According to Fightful Select, the tag team legend is unable to go to Canada due to his recent DUI arrests and will have to remain in the states while the promotion is touring the Great White North. Hardy was written off of programming on this evening’s AEW Dynamite, where he and Matt lost to the Gunns in tag team action and were then beaten down by Bullet Club Gold.

Prior to tonight, Hardy competed at AEW Double or Nothing and has wrestled a handful of matches since returning from his recovery. AEW will be back in the United States in July, with their first show set to take place in Boston.

