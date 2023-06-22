A huge 10-man tag was announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Dynamite saw Jon Moxley issue another challenge to The Elite, stating that he, Claudio, Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita will battle the Young Bucks and Adam Page at the event this Sunday. The Elite will have two mystery partners for the match, who will most likely be guys from NJPW.

Jon Moxley has challenged The Elite to a 5-on-5 match at Forbidden Door! Moxley, Takeshita, Shota, Claudio and Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Hangman Page & TWO more wrestlers TBA#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ScahoK2Cw0 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 22, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FORBIDDEN DOOR 2

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, Shota Umino, Konosuke Takeshita & Wheeler Yuta vs. Young Bucks, Adam Page & Two Mystery Partners