A big tag team match has been announced for this Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Tonight’s Dynamite opened with the Gunns taking on the Hardys in a tag team showdown, a match that Austin & Colten won thanks to an assist from Juice Robinson and Jay White. This led to a huge brawl that also featured FTR, Ricky Starks, and CM Punk. When the dust cleared Punk challenged the Gunns and Bullet Club Gold to a tag team showdown at Collision.

This Saturday’s AEW Collision will be the promotion’s final program before Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view. The latest card for the show can be found here.