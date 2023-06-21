Blind Eliminator Tournament for AEW World Tag Team Championship Shot

AEW Dynamite 6/21/23

Live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call and we’re getting right to business.

Match #1. The Hardys vs. The Gunn Club

Matt and Austin to start. Matt vows to DELETE. Jeff in quickly and a pair of double suplexes to both Gunns. Hardy’s go old school to Colten. Whisper in the Wind by Jeff to Austin. Colten takes a shot at Jeff as he’s hitting the ropes and the Gunn’s are back in control. Suplex by Colten gets two. Jawbreaker by Jeff to Colten and a corkscrew kick allows Matt to get the tag. Clotheslines by Matt and a Side Effect to Austin. Colten gets dumped to the outside and it’s the Twist of Fate to Austin that gets two. Colten drops Matt throat-first on the top rope and Austin rolls him up for a quick two. Hardy whiffs on a second Twist of Fate and a Dominator/neck breaker by Austin gets two. Manhattan drops to everyone by Jeff. Gunn’s send Jeff into the ropes but Jeff counters with a double DDT. Double yambag leg drop by Jeff, according to Taz. Twist of Fate by Jeff to Colten after a few counters. Jeff goes up for the Swanton but Bullet Club Gold is here to provide the distraction., allowing Colten to throw Jeff off the top rope. 3:10 to Yuma finishes this one.

Winners: The Gunn Club

Rating: **1/2. Fine opening tag match but the Hardy Men are limited at this point, and they play their roles very well. Good win for the Gunns.

After the match, The Gunn Club and Bullet Club Gold beat down the Hardy’s until Ricky Starks makes the save. The numbers are too much however, and Starks is in trouble. Here comes FTR! Gunn’s have a roll of quarters and everyone is laid out, but…

Here’s CM Punk! The good guys get the upper hand and Punk challenges them to a four-on-four match next week on Collision!

Match #2. Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

The match starts… in the concessions! Both men trying to hit each other with everything, as Mark hits Jeff with a garbage can and sets up a door before throwing Jeff through it. Mark covers Jeff with mustard and it’s an all-out food fight. Karen Jarrett is here and she hits Mark in the face with ketchup! Mark finds a ladder and sets Jeff up for the Froggy Bow! Sonjay shows up out of nowhere and shoves Mark off the top as he goes crashing through the table! The fight spills throughout the crowd as Jay Lethal shows up as well. Briscoe is getting beat up by everyone as they get to the ring. Lethal sets the table up at ringside, but here’s Papa Briscoe, who chokeslams Lethal through the table! Papa Briscoe is in the ring now and he’s clotheslining everyone. Satnam Singh is here and he chokeslams Mark Briscoe! The Best Friends, Lucha Bros, and Christopher Daniels are here to even the odds! Five-way superkick to Singh on the outside as Fenix comes off the top with an imploding senton. Superkick by Penta right into a roll up by Mark for the win!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: **3/4. This was short and a complete cluster but in a really fun way. Jeff Jarrett bringing old Memphis stuff back and it working is unreal in 2023, but that’s pro wrestling, baby.

BCC is here. There are only three letters that matter, and that’s BCC. Moxley challenges The Elite to a five-on-five match for Forbidden Door, with Shooter Umino. Danielson wonders if Okada is even here, and challenges him to meet him face-to-face in the ring.

Match #3. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & AR Fox

Andretti and Guevera mirror each other to start, and both chamber superkicks. Martin gets the tag and here comes the KING, Minoru Suzuki. Suzuki welcomes Darius’ strikes and delivers one of his own, dropping Martin with a forearm. Jericho in now and a double shoulder tackle. Jericho and Suzuki hit the Le Sex Gods pose, to the delight of the crowd. Fox gets the tag and comes in with a running clothesline in the corner before skinning the cat with a pair of boots. Jericho distracts Aubrey Edwards while Sammy drives a knee into Fox from the apron. Big boot to the face by Jericho, who holds Fox exposed for some body shots from Suzuki. Guevara in now but Fox responds with an enziguri and tags Andretti. Flying forearm by Andretti and a suicide dive that takes out Guevara on the outside. Sprigboard forearm and a shotugn dropkick sends Jericho into the corner. Andretti comes off the top with a split-legged moonsault but lands on his feet, right into a Suzuki rear naked choke. Martin breaks it up but eats an elbow from Suzuki. Double diving cutter by Gueveara. Springboard dropkick by Fox. Implding senton on the outside by Fox. Andretti and Jericho are legal now and the Disaster Kick connects. Running shooting star press by Andretti only gets a two count. Lariat by Spanish Fly by Gueveara. Spinning suplex by Fox. Drop step and a Gotch Style Piledriver by Suzuki to Fox! Bottom rope assisted flatliner by Martin to Jericho! Jericho catches Martin coming off the top right into the high angle Liontamer! Martin taps!

Winners Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki

Rating: ***1/2. Really entertaining six-man match here. Suzuki is such a beast at his age and the crowd was excited for every step of this match.

Renee is in the ring now with Jericho, and wants to know what the moment last week when he was face-to-face with Sting was like. Jericho knows exactly who Sting really is, a selfish guy who shows up to the highest bidder. Jericho calls sting a “**ore.” Jericho and the Suzuki Gods challenge Sting, Darby, and a partner of their choosing to a six-man match at Forbidden Door.

It’s Stinngggggggggg.

Sting said they had a great moment last week, but a moment isn’t long enough. Sting will give them more time this Sunday. Darby reminds us that Jericho has made a lot of enemies in a lot of different places. Who is it?!

…we’ll find out at Collision on Saturday.

Tony Schiavone and RJ City are here to kick off the “not” Battle Bowl blind eliminator tag tournament, where names will be draw at random and they will team together.

The Elite are here, and they accept the five-on-five match for Forbidden Door, but there are a lot of people that hate the BCC. Like… Eddie Kingston! Kingston doesn’t trust or like the Elite, but he’s picking the fifth member of the team.

Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, baybay? Cole did everything he could to win his match last week, but he didn’t win… and neither did MJF. Cole says the champ should fight everyone who steps in his way, and calls out MJF for a rematch.

MJF says he had Cole dead to rights if the time didn’t run out last week. MJF, as a fan, who cares about Cole’s health and wellbeing, says no to the rematch.

Tony Schiavone has an announcement. “Shut up, Schiavone!” in stereo. Tony announces that Adam Cole and MJF will be partners in the Lethal Lottery tag team tournament! The fans chant “hug it out!”

Hiroshi Tanahashi shows up on video wall and calls out MJF. MJF says no way, but Cole says MJF is afraid that Tanahashi is better than he is. MJF loses it and accepts. Cole says, “Good luck, partner!”

Match #4. Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Daniel Garcia

Shibata and ZSJ to start and man, what an amazing sentence. Catch as catch can start with ZSJ locking up a triangle but Shibata getting to the ropes. Garcia and Cassidy legal now, as Garcia focuses the attack on the shoulder of Cassidy, which is heavily bandaged from all the wear and tear of his title defenses. Cassidy tries to go old school but Garcia hits a mat return. Shibata and ZSJ pick up where they left off now as Shibata handstands out of a head scissors. ZSJ looking for a cobra twist but Shibata reverses into an abdominal stretch of his own. ZSJ transitions into the octopus hold as Shibata picks an ankle and ZSJ gets to the ropes. Garcia and Cassidy tag themselves in and we have a quick dance-off before Garcia grabs back control and Cassidy goes hands in pockets. Shotgun dropkick to Garcia and ZSJ comes in now. Orange kicks to ZSJ but ZSJ grabs a kravat and a neck twist. Cassidy getting punished by ZSJ on the floor. Guillotine by ZSJ but Cassidy counters into Stundog Millionaire and here comes Shibata. Big boots to ZSJ and a European uppercut. Many of them. ZSJ twists the left arm of Shibata and kicks it, before tagging Garcia who continues the attack. Shibata fires back with some elbows and some soccer kicks to the seated Garcia. Garcia sits Shibata-style and Shibata and Cassidy deliver some Orange kicks. Now all four men are and it’s a double dropkick in the corner by Cassidy and Shibata. Shibata holds the rope open for Cassidy who dives on ZSJ. Another dropkick to Garcia and a butterfly suplex for two. Garcia rolls through and locks in the DragonTamer on Shibata! Shibata counters into a heel hook but ZSJ makes the save and twists the neck of Shibata! Satellite DDT by Cassidy out of nowhere. Shibata EATS a clothesline by Garcia. Garcia eats a boot by Shibata. A pump kick by Shibata and Garcia is in the rear naked choke. Shibata holds Garcia for Cassidy and Cassidy misses and knocks out Shibata! ZSJ grabs a leg lock on Cassidy as Garcia rolls up Shibata for the win!

Winners: Daniel Garcia & Zack Sabre Jr.

Rating: ***1/2. It’s all tag team and six man matches this week, and each of them are delivering. Great tag here to lead into a fatal four-way at Forbidden Door.

Alex Marvez is here with Will Ospreay. Ospreay has been critiquing Canada heavily lately, and Don Callis is here to extend his personal security to Ospreay in Toronto this weekend.

Match #5. AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Show of power as Statlander drops Valkyrie with a shoulder block. Chops in the corner by Statlander. Statlander charges Valkyrie in the corner but a palm strike drops her. Foot sweep and handstand leg drop by Statlander. Statlander low bridges Valkyrie and delivers a thrust kick off the apron and a moonsault to the floor! Both women exchange strikes on the outside before heading back inside the ring where Valkyrie has the advantage, beating on Statlander in the corner. Running double knees to a seated Statlander! Two count. Both women duck and then connect on simultaneous high kicks. Running back elbow in the corner and a running knee by Statlander. Michinoku Driver by Statlander with another two count. Valkyrie fights back with a double underhook drop for two. Big spear by Valkyrie but Statlander rolls to the ropes. Valkyrie sets Statlander up on the middle rope and it’s a sliding German suplex for two! Both women are on the top rope now and Statlander connects with a superplex. Wednesday Night Fever by Statlander gets the win.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/4. Match started off a little awkward, a big punch and kick fest. Once the commercial break got out of the way, it was a strong sequence to finish.

Eddie Kingston is here and the crowd loves it. Kingston is here because the Bucks and Omega left, and he’s going to announce his fifth partner. Kingston can’t stand Castagnoli at all and doesn’t care what he has to do to get his hands on him.

Enter Jon Moxley.

Moxley and Kingston square up, as Moxley says if they stand in front of you… destroy them. Kingston tells Moxley to “say it”, but he won’t. So Kingston says he’s got no time for this, the fifth member of the team is Tomohiro Ishii! The BCC now jump Kingston as Danielson calls out Okada.

THE RAIN MAKER IS HERE. Okada and Daniels are face to face! HOLY S.

Yuta jumps Okada from behind and Yuta holds him for the Psycho Knee. Danielson misses and floors Yuta as Okada looks for the Rainmaker but Danielson drops to the mat and escapes! Yuta however, gets drilled with the Rainmaker. Crowd is going ballistic!

Final Thoughts: Absolutely action-packed episode of Dynamite tonight. The show was easier to follow and each segment got time to breathe, and we got some really good wrestling matches. The build for Forbidden Door has been stellar and they dialed in this week. With a blind eliminator tournament, the Owen Hart Tournaments, and Forbidden Door, there’s a lot to be excited about. The BCC/Elite stuff has so much meat on the bone, with so many different ways to go, it’s become must-see television. 8.5/10.