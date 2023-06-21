Sony has removed “El Muerto,” the Spider-Man spinoff starring artist & WWE part-timer Bad Bunny, from their schedule, at least for the time being.

The movie was pulled from the schedule due to the ongoing writer’s strike, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The feature project was planned for a January 12, 2024, release date.

This was to have been the first live-action Marvel project to star a Latino character. El Muerto is an antihero and the son of a luchador, or a Mexican wrestler.

The “El Muerto” movie was to have another pro wrestling connection as Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was being looked at for a spot on the cast.

The “El Muerto” project had not even started shooting. It was noted that the film fell victim to the ongoing writers strike as the script needed additional work as of mid-spring, but services could not be rendered in time. Another factor in the schedule change was Bad Bunny’s touring schedule, which had firmed up while the movie was dallying.

It is unclear what the fate of the movie will be as it’s not clear how long Bad Bunny can remain attached to the starring role.

