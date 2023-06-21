Saraya is expected to return to AEW Dynamite tonight.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Saraya has been away for the past several weeks due to a family situation she needed to attend to. However, she is currently in Chicago for tonight’s Dynamite.

Saraya has been away since the May 31 Dynamite, where she teamed up with Chris Jericho for a main event loss to Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

