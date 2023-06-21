Nick Aldis gives an update on Mickie James.

The National Treasure tells Cultaholic that the former Knockouts Champion is 100% healed and is just waiting for the right moment to make her pro wrestling return.

She’s 100 percent, so now it’s just a case of she’s just waiting for her right moment. We do have interests outside of wrestling, we have a supplement company, and Mickie has her show and the music stuff, and we have the horses. We’re also producing a show in Australia and Mickie is also a producer of the Last Match musical. She’s really just sort of weighing up where she wants to spend her time because we also have a son.

Aldis clarifies that James is not in any rush to return because she wants to make that moment special.

So it’s also a case of making the best use of our time that means we have to be away from our son. She needs to be on something that she feels is valuable and worthwhile. She’s certainly going to show up again in IMPACT Wrestling at some point but, like I said, it’s finding the right time. She’s been around enough, she’s not in a rush just to get back for attention’s sake. She’s going to bide her time and make it meaningful.

