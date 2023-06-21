Seth Rollins looks back on his history with Roman Reigns.

The Visionary is pumped that he and the Tribal Chief get to both call themselves world champion in WWE, and tells the New York Post that fans will now get to see two different approaches to a world title program.

Immediately people are going to compare whatever my title reign is gonna be to what his title reign is gonna be, my stories to his stories, my character to his character, my promo to his promo and it’s inevitable. It’s awesome. Great, I love it. Let’s talk about it. It’s only gonna make things more exciting. It’s only gonna polarize people more. It’s only gonna give people stronger opinions. Let’s go. I love it. Whatever you got to say, you think about, I’m excited to hear it. I’m excited that we are both in great positions in the prime of our careers. Two different titles. Two different approaches.

When asked about another potential showdown with Reigns, Rollins says that match is always on the table, but will that fans will want it more if they spend some time away from each other.

It’s always there and it’s always gonna be a matchup people are interested in seeing, and the further we get away from it I think the more people will want to see it when you start to touch on it again. I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always gonna be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time.

