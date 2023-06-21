Sonya Deville has yet to capture gold in WWE, but that hasn’t stopped her from being one of the company’s most featured stars.

Devill spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Maria Menounos, where she admitted to taking pride in the fact that she has remained a top player even without wearing a belt around her waist.

As much as I want a championship, and that’s something that I will do before I am done here, I take pride in the fact that I stay booked and busy and relevant and trending without a championship, which I think there’s something to say about that, too.

One fellow WWE talent Deville compares herself to is The Miz. She says that they both share a lot of similarities in their characters and career paths.

Me and Mike [The Miz] talk a lot about the similarities in our characters and our careers. If you have a character that’s strong enough to stand on its own two feet without even, my character doesn’t even win, but she doesn’t need to because she can talk her way around it or talk her way out of it. So I take pride in that as a performer. Of course you want it. It’s gonna come. The way I look at it right now, I’m like, look at me without all of that for eight years. Imagine if you did put it on me. That’s how I look at it. The sky’s the limit, and I know that I’m capable…

Staying on subject, Deville explains why she would rather be called underrated than overrated.

I’ve always said I’d rather be underrated than overrated, and I say that only because the fire that’s lit under my ass knowing that people may still doubt me or haven’t seen my full potential is what makes me…I’ve just chipped away. I’d rather be the little engine that could. In MMA, they used to call me the comeback kid because I would always have a little bit of a slow start in tournaments and in fights, and then I would prevail in the end, someway, somehow. I think that translates to my life in general, I might be a slow start, I take be a longer path or a different path, but I think in the end, I’ll always prevail, and that’s the confidence I have with my life and in the universe.

