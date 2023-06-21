CM Punk is currently backstage at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

It’s believed that Punk will make his Dynamite return for tonight’s Forbidden Door II go-home show. While Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA will not be happening at Sunday’s pay-per-view, Fightful Select adds that Satoshi Kojima, El Phantasmo and Jeff Cobb have all been pitched internally for potential Punk opponents at Forbidden Door. Officials have also discussed simply having Punk be a part of the broadcast.

We noted before that AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega would not be appearing on tonight’s go-home Dynamite as angles were filmed ahead of time to further their storylines. In an update, word now is that The Elite will also not be at this Saturday’s AEW Collision show, and that AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to have The Elite miss this week.

