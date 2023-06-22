Freddie Prinze Jr. recently talked about a wide range of topics during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer recalled Vince McMahon messing with the television networks during the 2011 WWE Draft by sending John Cena to SmackDown.

“Vince would mess with them,” Prinze said. “On the draft one year he drafted John Cena, which was the only ratings that Monday Night Raw would get, he drafted him to Friday Night SmackDown, and USA freaked out and started calling.”

Once Cena was sent back to Raw that night, something was always part of McMahon’s plans and part of a prank.

“It delegitimizes the entire draft process that they do every year,” Prinze said. “Like that could actually happen ‘No, we want him, no we want him,’ just every draft pick, and he did it just to screw with the people.”

