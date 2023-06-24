Tonight’s AEW Rampage featured Skye Blue taking on Anna Jay in an opening round matchup for the 2023 Owen Hart Memorial. After a competitive back and forth contest, Blue defeated Jay after hitting her signature Code-Blue maneuver.

The tournament, which will crown a winner in the men’s and women’s divisions of AEW, features eight competitors competing over the next few weeks. The majority of the tournament will take place in Hart’s home country of Canada, with the winners crowned in his hometown of Calgary. Blue will now face the winner of Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. Highlights from Blue’s victory can be found below.

Anna JAY.A.S. showing off her vicious side with a DDT to the outside floor! WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT!@annajay___ | @skyebyee pic.twitter.com/2lVjMKANjT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023

Skye Blue hits the CODE BLUE and advances to the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament! WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT!@annajay___ | @skyebyee pic.twitter.com/wc3VELBx92 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 24, 2023

