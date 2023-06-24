AEW has updated the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Collision, which will be the promotion’s final program before Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view held in conjunction with NJPW. Check out Collision lineup below.

-CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action

-We’ll hear from Miro

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King

-Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match

-Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2

