AEW has updated the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of Collision, which will be the promotion’s final program before Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view held in conjunction with NJPW. Check out Collision lineup below.
-CM Punk, FTR & Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns
-Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
-Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action
-We’ll hear from Miro
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King
-Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose Owen Hart Memorial Quarterfinal Match
-Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Championship
-Sting and Darby Allin reveal their partner for Forbidden Door 2
Wrestling Headlines will be recapping Collision starting at 8pm EST/5pm PST.