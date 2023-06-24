WWE has announced multiple segments for the Money In the Bank go-home edition of RAW.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be on Monday’s RAW to give an update on his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. The attack came right after Rollins retained over Bron Breakker. Balor vs. Rollins is still scheduled for WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

A Women’s Money In the Bank Summit was also announced for RAW. Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will all meet in the ring to discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

Finally, Dominik Mysterio will be on RAW to address Cody Rhodes just days before their singles bout at Money In the Bank.

Below is the current card for Monday’s WWE RAW from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT

