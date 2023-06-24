Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul have been added to the final WWE SmackDown before Money In the Bank.

WWE has announced that The Tribal Chief will be on next Friday’s show for the final build to The Bloodline Civil War the following night with The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Paul will be on next week’s SmackDown as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Paul will discuss his debut in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match the following night, where he will go up against LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Butch, Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Next Friday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will be taped earlier in the day from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the current card, along with the previously announced title bouts:

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

* Logan Paul appears on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Money In the Bank

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears for the final build to The Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank with The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa

