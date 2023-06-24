AEW superstar Adam Cole recently joined Matt Hardy on his Extreme Life podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included his thoughts on his current program with AEW World Champion MJF.

Cole begins by talking about the Salt of the Earth’s skill on the microphone, calling him a generational talker and admitting that he had some nerves when getting into the ring to trade promos with him ahead of their singles-contest a few weeks ago.

There was a lot of excitement going into this. I don’t know if intimidation is the right word, but it very much felt like a sink or swim type of situation for me, which was really exciting. I’m going to go toe to toe with what many consider, what I consider, one of the best talkers and one of the best guys of the generation in MJF. Either people are going to think I can hang with him or they’re going to think that he ate me alive.

The former NXT Triple-Crown Champion later adds that he was excited to be tested at such a high level with MJF and is looking forward to where their program goes.

I love that feeling of going out there and feeling, ‘Oh God, we’ll see how this goes.’ It was really exciting for me to be tested in that way and to show everybody that I’ll go toe to toe with anybody on the microphone. It was exciting, but I definitely had nerves and butterflies.

Cole will be battling Tom Lawlor at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

