Athena is more than ready to prove a point this at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

The current reigning ROH Women’s Champion will be taking on Billie Starkz at Sunday’s event, which will be an opening round matchup of the Owen Hart tournament. Athena spoke about facing Starkz during an interview with Busted Open Radio, where she promises to prove a point to the recent high school graduate.

I will say this, I’m not super familiar with Billie (Starkz) other than she’s the indie sensation that everyone loves and honestly going through, looking at a lot of her matches that I’ve seen online, we’ll see what she has. At the end of the day, I don’t care if she just graduated from high school. She’s standing across the ring from a grown-ass woman that is ready to hurt her and I don’t think that she’s ready for that smoke.

Athena adds that she hopes Starkz tries her ver best, but feels rather confident that she will expose her for being out of her element.

That’s it, right? I’ve watched a ton of film on Billie and I’m like, ‘Mhm, meh, okay. Let’s see what you got kid. Let’s see what all this hype is about.’ I hope that she proves me wrong. I hope she goes in that ring and tries her best, gives me everything she has but I think she’s gonna realize very quickly that she’s out of her league.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)