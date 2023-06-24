WWE announced on this morning’s SmackDown LowDown that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be defending the undisputed women’s tag team titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at the July 1st Money In The Bank premium live event from the 02 Arena in London, England. The match was made official after Morgan made a surprise return on last night’s SmackDown to confront the champions shortly after they won their title unification matchup.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR MONEY IN THE BANK 2023:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Undisputed Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio