WWE is headed into their final week of programming ahead of next Saturday’s Money In Bank premium live event from the 02 Arena in London. Fightful Select has released several backstage notes including details about stars who are not on the card that will be in town for media. Highlights are below.

-Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to be in London for Money In The Bank. WWE feared that Morgan would miss the entire summer due to her injury but she returned on last night’s SmackDown to confront Ronda Rousey and Shaya Baszler.

-A number of stars who are not on the MITB card will still be in London doing media. This includes Lacey Evans, Omos, Tamina, Kit Wilson, Rick Boogs and Elton Prince.

-SmackDown this week will be taped a few hours ahead due to being in London. Last night’s SmackDown was the highest grossing WWE event in Lafayette in company history.