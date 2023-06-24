On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler beat Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE Women’s Tag Team and NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Following the bout, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez confronted them before the champs left.

Morgan and Rodriguez had to vacate the titles a few months ago due to Morgan being sidelined with an injury. Speaking in a WWE Exclusive after the show, Morgan talked about the return.

Morgan: “It feels like I’m home. I don’t know what to say. I worked so hard to come back as soon as I can so that we can back our championships that we never lost. My shoulder’s doing great, by the way.” Rodriguez: “We were really hoping that Isla and Alba would win, but I think it just makes it a little bit more bittersweet that Ronda and Shayna are holding the titles that we never lost.” Morgan: “You know what’s funny about that, though, is that when we beat them and win the titles, I’m gonna be the only person in the world to defeat Ronda Rousey three times.”

