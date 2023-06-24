Mark Henry looks back at one of the best swerve’s in pro-wrestling history.

The World’s Strongest Man spoke with Chris Van Vilet about this fake retirement angle with John Cena, and the now iconic salmon blazer he wore during the moment. Henry was asked why he chose that particular color for the segment, where he states that he knew the second he saw it that it was going to be the one.

Because I was feeling salmon that day. Like, I saw that jacket and I was like, that is my retirement jacket. There was blues and greens and different colors, but that one like, that’s the one, it chose me when I saw it. I was like chef’s kiss. [Where is the jacket now?] That jacket now is being shipped to me. I put it on loan with WWE so they can do the exhibits at WrestleMania, and their different things but now it’s coming back to me. I’m going to set up my own exhibit.

Regarding an official retirement match, Henry says he hasn’t taken a bump in years but is very open to putting on one final show. He adds that he isn’t entirely sure who his final opponent would be.

You know what, I’ve thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think who? Who would be the person? And I guess you could put up a poll someday and say, Who would you like to see Mark Henry have his last match against? You better do it fast, because every day I wake up, I’m thinking I might have to just go put that to bed. [Would you be open to doing it in AEW?] You know what, I have to think about it and I have to start training and see how my body feels, I haven’t took a bump in years. I’d be open though, to a conversation.

