RUSH signed with AEW last year and has made several appearances. He recently made headlines when he announced he had quit working for AAA.

His last AEW match happened on the May 24th episode of AEW Rampage when he teamed Preston Vance and Dralistico against Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

It was recently reported that RUSH’s deal with AEW is believed to be up soon, and he had been off television due to visa issues.

In response to a fan on Twitter, the AEW star noted that visa issues hadn’t prevented him from appearing on television: