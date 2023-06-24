The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, June 25 2023, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Some of the top bouts on the card include Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay.

The main event of the show has yet to be confirmed. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while AEW has hinted at Okada vs. Danielson being the headliner, he knows there has been talk of having Omega vs. Ospreay headline.

Meltzer added that he doesn’t expect MJF vs. Tanashi to be the main event for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.