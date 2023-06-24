Former WWE star Alciai Fox, real name Victoria Crawford is a free agent who is slated to make her in-ring return on July 15 for the Reality of Wrestling promotion.

It’ll be Crawford’s first match since her WWE departure. She sat down with Highspots for a Sign-it-Live session, and during it, she noted that she never identified with the scripts that were written for her character.

“One part of my career that I really struggled with is I never identified with the scripts that Alicia had to say. I never identified with the ‘crazy Black woman’. I never identified as a Team Bella girl because I’m Alicia Fox. They’ve always been plural. I am singular, you know?”

H/T to POST Wrestling