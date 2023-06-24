The second episode of AEW Collision on TNT will air live tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II.

Tonight’s episode will be headlined by CM Punk, Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR going up against Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns. The Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament will continue, while there will be significant promos by Miro and Christian Cage, plus Sting and Darby Allin, who will reveal their partner for the Forbidden Door II match against Le Suzuki Gods.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* We will hear from Miro

* Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action

* Christian Cage will address the AEW TNT Title held by Luchasaurus

* Sting and Darby Allin will reveal their partner for Forbidden Door II match against Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki)

* AEW World Trios Champion Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo

* NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland

* NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinal match for the Women’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

* CM Punk, Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns

