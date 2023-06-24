GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Mastermind event tonight in Huntsville, Alabama. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Jordan Oliver, Mike Jackson & Nick Gage

Singles Match: Cole Radrick vs. Hunter Drake

Singles Match: Tank vs. Joey Janela

Singles Match: John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck

Singles Match: Rina Yamashita vs. Effy

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Adam Priest