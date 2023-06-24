Hiroshi Tanahashi is slated to challenge MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in one of the top matches at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Before that, he’ll be taking on Swerve Strickland on the second episode of Collision tonight.

Ahead of the bouts, he spoke with Mirashiru by Dai-ichi Life about dealing with injuries and when he consults a doctor about it. He noted that unless something is torn then he’ll just tape up the nagging injury himself.