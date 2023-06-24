The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Ride Or Die event that took place on Friday night in Chicago, Illinois, courtesy of Cagematch:

Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeat Alec Price & Cole Radrick (6:51)

Jack Cartwheel defeats Arez (11:29)

LuFisto defeats Robert Anthony (11:53)

JCW Title Match: Jordan Oliver (c) defeats Komander (12:18)

Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) & Rina Yamashita defeat 1 Called Manders & The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) (9:05)

Starboy Charlie defeats Bobby Flaco and Hunter Drake and Jimmy Lloyd and Kenzie Paige and Terry Yaki (7:10)

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (17:29)

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Metalik – No Contest (21:45)

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) defeats Gringo Loco (23:45)