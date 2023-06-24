AEW superstar Saraya has been noticeably absent from programming for the last several weeks, with many fans wondering what was keeping the former multi-time women’s champion away. A new report has since surfaced providing a positive update on the Outcasts member.

According to Fightful Select, Saraya was backstage for the June 21st edition of AEW Dynamite, and even filmed a promo with Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm that aired on Rampage. While it is still unknown why Saraya was missing the report specifies that it was nothing serious, nor was it injury related.

Saraya debuted for AEW back in the fall of 2022 and has wrestled seven matches total since being back, which included a triple-threat title match at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Headlines will keep you up to date on her status as more develops.