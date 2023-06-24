CM Punk is back once again and Booker T thinks he is off to a great start following the AEW Collision premiere.

Booker spoke about Punk during the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he praised the former world champion’s opening promo that included some subtle shots at The Elite. Booker belives this was the type of promo Punk should have cut when he first appeared for the company back in 2021.

That was the promo that he should’ve came in with as far as putting the focus on guys like The Young Bucks, guys like Kenny Omega, and all the talent there that he was there to ruin their whole world. That’s why I said I felt like he dropped the ball with his first promo, this promo he did everything. Now the fans have got something to sink their teeth into as far as, ‘Oh, something’s about to happen,’ opposed to thinking about the other company where you know ain’t nothing going to happen, you’re just talking. Now we talking wrestling.

Whether Punk will ever work with the Elite remains to be seen, but Booker does think that it’s time for the two sides to “go to work” inside the wrestling ring.

If you’re going to come back talking about it we’ve got to make it happen. I am sure that everybody has come to some kind of agreement as far as, ‘Look guys, we may not like each other but it’s time to go to work.’

Punk will be in action again on this evening’s AEW Collision. You can check out the full lineup here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)