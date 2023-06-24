LA Knight is ascending as one of WWE’s top stars.

The former IMPACT world champion spoke about his current run in WWE during an interview on Cheap Heat, where he would get asked his thoughts about being compared to legends of the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Knight says that if he wants to be considered the Kobe Bryant to their Michael Jordan he’ll happily take the comparison.

If you want to make that comparison, cool. My aim is to be bigger and better than either of them. I bring a very different package to the table than they do. At the same time, are there similarities? Sure there are you. There is Kobe (Bryan) to (Michael) Jordan, those kind of comparisons. If you want to make me the Kobe to their Jordan, I’ll take it.

Knight would then be asked to name who he thinks is the greatest of all time. He says that at the top of the mountain is a four-way tie.

There is a four-way tie. (Hulk) Hogan started it all for me. Even Hollywood and the NWO, good stuff. Him, (Ric) Flair, Austin, Rock, I could not pick a top.

