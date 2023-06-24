WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Fashion Icon”-Montez Ford steals Pretty Deadly’s attire and wears it.

9. “Enraged Enforcer”-Solo Sikoa goes wild backstage.

8. “Pretty, Pretty Good”-Pretty Deadly defeat the Street Profits.

7. “Heroes Welcome”-The Usos get a huge ovation from the live crowd.

6. “Can I Get A Yeah”-LA Knight defeats Rey Mysterio.

5. “Leaving No Doubt”-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become undisputed women’s tag team champions.

4. “Message Sent”-Charlotte Flair defeats Lacey Evans but gets attacked by Asuka.

3. “In-Living Color”-Liv Morgan returns.

2. “Get Hip”-Solo Sikoa drives Sheamus through the ringside barricade.

1. “Brotherly Love”-The Usos lay out Solo Sikoa.