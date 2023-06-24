WWE superstar Bianca Belair and Montez Ford celebrate their five year wedding anniversary.

The EST posted on Instagram showing that the happy couple was in Las Vegas, where they renewed their vows. Belair writes:

Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. @montezfordwwe was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!

