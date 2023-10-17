Rey Mysterio comments on Triple H being in charge of WWE.

The lucha-libre legend and current reigning United States Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Mysterio gets asked about the absence of Vince McMahon, where he admits he’s still weirded out by not seeing McMahon in the gorilla position.

That is wild. It’s wild not to see him. Even though we got used to him not being there, it’s just crazy to go to Gorilla and not see him there.

Speaking on Triple H, Mysterio says that The Game is doing a great job and that things have been running very smooth under his leadership.

He was part of the roster, so he understands what we do and go through. I don’t think they could have picked a better person to take that role. He’s been doing incredible. From the whole writing team, and him, and whoever the final person that gives the authorization to say, ‘that’s a go,’ it’s been doing really good. To a certain extent, we would have times where things would be changed last minute. Right now, things are flowing very smoothly, very very smooth. It’s a good atmosphere.

