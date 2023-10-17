WWE held its latest edition of Monday Night Raw from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Fightful Select has released a report revealing the producers for the show, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

RAW PRODUCERS:

-Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn promo that opened the show.

-Shane Helms produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet Falls Count Anywhere match.

-TJ Wilson produced the Natalya vs. Piper Niven match.

-Abyss produced the segement between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser match.

-Jason Jordan produced Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Petey Williams produced the GUNTHER vs. Bronson Reed I.C. title match.

-Michael Hayes produced the tag team title main event between Judgment Day and Cody/Jey Uso.

-Nick Aldis produced the Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier match on MAIN EVENT.

-Bobby Roode produced the Chad Gable vs. Trick Williams match on MAIN EVENT.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-NXT talent will continue to work MAIN EVENT tapings going forward.

-Nick Aldis will continue to work as a producer along with his on-screen role as the General Manager for SmackDown.

-There have been no late changes made to the show over the last few weeks aside from medical clearances.