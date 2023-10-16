WWE superstar, lucha-libre legend, and current United States Champion Rey Mysterio was a guest on today’s edition of The MMA Hour with host Ariel Helwani. During the interview, Mysterio was asked about the growth of his son, Dominik Mysterio, and how much he’s grown as a performer since he debuted back in 2020.

Mondays I’m home, I’ll sit down with my wife, we’ll watch Raw together, and we see our son come out, and we see the connection he has with the fans, and it’s just, it’s mind-blowing. And to see his growth week after week after week for the past year and couple of months, since he did the turn, it’s unbelievable. I’m in awe every time I see it. When you connect with the fans, whether they love you or hate you, that’s what you need. And he just, he’s getting it, he understands it. There’s an instinct there that he feeds off and he does what he feels is the right thing to do in that moment. He’s a very well-educated kid outside. And he understands our business, because our business is special.

