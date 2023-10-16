Rey Mysterio admits that he was shocked to see Adam Copeland show up in AEW.

The Lucha-Libre legend spoke about the Rated-R Superstar’s jump during his recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. Mysterio, who is very close with Copeland (fka Edge) during their time together in WWE, says the last time the two spoke was shortly after Copeland’s final WWE match against Sheamus in Canada.

I was shocked ’cause we had just spoken a week before that…We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match and, yeah, we’ll be in touch ’cause we call each other every now and then.

Mysterio says the next thing he knew he saw Copeland popping up in AEW. He adds that he is happy for him and looks forward to catching up to hear how it all played out.

And next thing you know, I didn’t even see, it was on social media the following day and they were like, “Did you see who popped up?” I was like, “No, what happened?” And they showed me, I was like, “Wow, I did not see that coming.” But I imagine he has his reasons on why and I can’t wait to sit down and chop it up with him.

