The viewership numbers are in for the October 13th edition of AEW Rampage.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 406,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the key demographic. This is up from the October 6th episode, which drew 365,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the demo. This is Rampage’s highest viewership in nearly two months.

The show saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta battle the Gates of Agony in the main event, as well as other top stars in action like The Hardys, Skye Blue, and more.

