The viewership numbers are in for the October 13th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode averagecd 2.417 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the key demographics. The viewership was up from the October 6th episode, which averaged 2.319 million. However, the key demo dropped slightly from the previous week’s 0.64.

AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:

407,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.14 WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox:

2,417,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.62 pic.twitter.com/b35Keqd9Kh — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) October 16, 2023

This was the season premiere of SmackDown, which saw LA Knight emerge as the next challenger to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso successfully defending their Undisputed tag team titles.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE stories and viewership notes.