Business is strong for WWE.

According to Haus of Wrestling, WWE has alerted its talent that they will no comps available for the November 25th Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago. The report notes that while it isn’t incredibly rare for this to happen it is notable since the event is over a month away.

Haus of Wrestling later adds in its report that WWE has scaled back a great deal on offering comps due to the live event attendance boom they have been seeing over the last year. WWE themselves have touted record breaking gates for shows this year including Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Backlash, Fastlane, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank and SummerSlam to name a few, as well as the weekly gates for the Raw and SmackDown television programs.

