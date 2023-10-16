Demetrious Johnson calls Kenny Omega a master at video games.

The ONE FC Flyweight Champion battled The Cleaner in a Street Fighter 6 head-to-head on Twitch earlier this month, a showdown that Omega came out on the winning end of. Johnson told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that Omega’s loves of Fighting Games is what bonded them together, adding that the former AEW world champion is quite good at them.

Kenny is a master. I couldn’t get it done. Guile was my main, and Manon is a grappler. I’ve had a lot of success with Manon players online, but Kenny is exceptional. The friendship formed by us just playing Street Fighter 6–that is my favorite game right now, and we are both passionate about fighting games. I had heard of him cause my kiddos have his toys, so I was familiar with the name, but we hadn’t met prior to the event. I need to master my new main, Deejay. Then I need to put more strategy together for the matchup. I have a lot of work to do in order to get ready for Kenny again.

