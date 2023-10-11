Demetrious Johnson is ready to put a beating on Sammy Guevara.

The ONE FC Flyweight Champion took to social media to plead with AEW President Tony Khan to allow him to get his hands on the Spanish Sex God after they traded some words at AEW WrestleDream, where Johnson was a guest. His full post reads, “Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass.”

Johnson recently took on Kenny Omega in a competitive game of Tekken 6. Unfortunately for the MMA star, The Cleaner bested him in the game.