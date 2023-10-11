Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about AJ Styles going to TNA before his WWE run, Matt Morgan, and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether Matt Morgan had promo skills:

“Yeah, Matt always had composure on the microphone. I always thought he was good. Even when he was in WWE, he wasn’t there long, but I thought he carried himself really well on the microphone. And you know what? He’s a politician now, so he’s speaking to people all the time. So I’m sure he’s really comfortable today. But he was comfortable back then.”

On whether Matt Morgan should’ve been in the Main Event Mafia:

“When you talk about the Main Event Mafia, you’re talking about legends of wrestling, and former champions. Matt was not a former world champion, so I don’t really think he deserved to be in the Mafia. I think he had the talent, too, but he just didn’t have the credentials.”

On AJ Styles not going to WWE early in his career:

“I don’t know if it was the right thing, but so, you know, he was signed with WCW, but then they shot down and ended up going to TNA. So it was just a missed opportunity. Never had the ability to recruit, recruit because after WCW came straight, he was.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.