Adam Copeland made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his decision to leave WWE for AEW.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer praised AEW’s Darby Allin and compared him to some big names.

“A guy like Darby. I know he’s already a lynchpin to this place and is one of the foundations, but that guy, he’s special. I told him this and I meant it with the utmost respect because sometimes when you compare to other people…it’s just natural to compare. I was like, ‘You’re Rey Mysterio with Jeff Hardy splashed all over you.’ That’s awesome. He does (have the x-factor). He has that thing. He knows how to sell. How to be aggressive, when to be aggressive, it’s fun to see. Meeting him, seeing his attitude, I really think that guy is special,” said Copeland.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)