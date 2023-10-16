Ric Flair weighs in on the interaction between Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill from last Friday’s season premiere of SmackDown.

The Nature Boy, who always sings the praises of his daughter, once again refers to her work as money during an interview with Comicbook. He later comments on Cargill, stating that he is unsure if she needs to go the NXT route but thinks that she doesn’t want the smoke that Charlotte would bring in a fight.

Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she’ll get mad because she doesn’t like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd. Sometimes, it’s meant to happen. I don’t know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I’m not sure. As a father’s standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don’t want nothing to do with The Queen.

Since signing with WWE Cargill has been presented as a superstar and has had the red carpet rolled out for her on several occasions, including a cameo at the WWE Fastlane premium live event the weekend prior.