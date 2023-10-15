The newest addition to the women’s division in WWE continues to get to know her new peers in the company upon making her arrival with cameo appearances at WWE Fastlane, WWE Monday Night Raw, WWE NXT and WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Jade Cargill arrived early Friday afternoon to the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. for her appearance on the “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

As seen during the show, the former AEW TBS Women’s Champion appeared in a backstage tense face-to-face segment with Charlotte Flair.

Cargill reportedly spoke with numerous members of the roster backstage while at the show.

There is still no definitive word as to when and where Jade Cargill will make her actual WWE debut past the brief cameo appearances she has been making in recent weeks.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest updates on Jade Cargill’s WWE status.