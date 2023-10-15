The NJPW Royal Quest III special event is in the books.

On Saturday, New Japan Pro Wrestling held their “Royal Quest III” show at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, which streamed live via RevPro OnDemand.

Featured below are quick-match results from the show courtesy of CageMatch.net.

NJPW ROYAL QUEST III RESULTS (10/14/2023)

* Taiji Ishimori defeats Robbie X* El Desperado defeats Trent Seven* Yota Tsuji defeats Luke Jacobs* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) defeat Cameron Khai & Leon Slater* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)* Ren Narita & Shota Umino defeat United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) defeat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & SANADA)* Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku defeat United Empire (HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP)* Shingo Takagi defeats Tomohiro Ishii* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) defeats Zack Sabre Jr.

Check out video and photo highlights from NJPW Royal Quest III via the Twitter (X) posts embedded below.