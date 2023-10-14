Willie Mack is ready for his title opportunity on tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s show at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Willie Mack spoke with Lexy Nair for a “Digital Exclusive” pre-show interview.

In the interview, Mack talks about his scheduled showdown against “The King of TV” Samoa Joe at tonight’s Collision for the ROH World Television Championship.

.@Willie_Mack has a big opportunity tonight as he takes on @SamoaJoe for the #ROH World TV Championship LIVE on #AEWCollision. Watch Saturday Night #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT. pic.twitter.com/JO0e3x8ORY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2023

Additionally, CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter (X) to hype tonight’s show, teasing some “potential client meetings” on tonight’s Collision.

“Looking forward to my potential client meetings tonight,” she wrote. “Don’t miss me tonight on AEW Collision!”

