It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Lexy Nair and “Smart” Mark Sterling have checked-in with the official pre-show for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program.

Check out Lexy Nair and “Smart” Mark Sterling running down all of the action scheduled for tonight’s AEW Collision, which kicks off at 8/7c, via the video embedded below.

On tap for tonight’s show is Adam Copeland kicking things off, Christian Cage will defend his TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson, Kris Statlander puts her TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line against Skye Blue, Samoa Joe defends his ROH TV Championship against Willie Mack, Komander takes on Brian Cage in singles action, and we will hear from the new AEW Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete AEW Collision results.